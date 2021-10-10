-
In a 2-2 decision, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted April 6 to deny an appeal for a cannabis cultivation site in the community of…
-
Many in San Luis Obispo County are more than ready to forget about elections for now and focus on other matters. But there is sizable public opposition to…
-
On this episdoe of Issues & Ideas, we hear from a SLO County infectious disease physician who is a key player in paving the way out of the pandemic…
-
A San Luis Obispo County planning commissioner has resigned after prompting controversy with posts to Facebook. South county supervisor Lynn Compton’s…
-
$5.5 million dollars was awarded to San Luis Obispo County homeless agencies and organizations this week. It came from a pool of hundreds of millions in…
-
As part of a plan to increase affordable housing, this week San Luis Obispo County officials took some first steps: passing higher development fees on…
-
San Luis Obispo County officials chose this week not to switch to a new voting system for the 2020 election, created by the state legislature aiming to…
-
UPDATE Friday, JUNE 22 6 P.M.: San Luis Obispo County certified its election results Friday. Lynn Compton successfully defended her district 4 seat on the…
-
There remains 818 ballots to be processed in the recent election for the San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor seat. As of the June 11 counting…
-
Leading up to the June 5 primary election, KCBX News is presenting interviews with local candidates running for San Luis Obispo County offices. Today we…