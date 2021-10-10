-
With less than a week left until Election Day, an unprecedented number of ballots have already been cast in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties,…
By now, Central Coast voters should have received their November 2020 general election ballots in the mail—and this election is going to be like no other.…
The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way millions of Americans can vote this fall. States are expanding access to mail-in voting as a safer…
The recent removal of two Goleta post office boxes sparked outrage from locals and Congressman Salud Carbajal. In response, the USPS re-installed the…