Judi Gulledge, Executive Director of the Mobile Carnival Association talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the past and present of Mobile's Carnival…
The History Museum of Mobile chronicles the region’s 300-year history of French and Spanish occupation through via artifacts and engaging interpretive…
Mobile, Alabama celebrated its first Mardi Gras carnival back in 1703, years before New Orleans. Today the two-week annual affair generates more than…
Mobile, Alabama is steeped in history with living legacy of the French colonial era to the Civil War. Today its vibrant economy is palpable, from a…