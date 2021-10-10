-
#metoo, #whyIdidntireport, #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth - with all of the allegations and revelations about sexual abuse and assault that have flooded…
Broadcast date: 7/5/2018More than six months after the #MeToo movement began, its effects continue to be widely felt across the nation. Hardly a week goes…
In 1848, 300 women and men gathered in Seneca Falls, NY for the inaugural Women's Rights Convention, advertised as a convention to discuss social, civil…
With so many causes needing our attention, how do we narrow our focus in a way that can really make a difference and prevent the inevitable burnout and…
On this week's Issues and Ideas we'll get some Ears on Art. Crissa Hewitt dives into the work of famed sculptor Francisco Zúñiga through an interview with…
From Capital Public Radio: An outcry against pervasive sexual harassment and assault that has gone viral on social media under the hashtag #metoo has also…