Rick Stollmeyer co-founded the San Luis Obispo-based company Mindbody. Earlier this year, Stollmeyer stepped away from his role as CEO of the tech company…
KCBX's Greta Mart has a conversation with Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer about that company's decision to layoff or furlough a third of its employees. We…
Mindbody is a health and wellness technology company headquartered in San Luis Obispo, with offices in Santa Maria and around the world. While the current…
On this week's Issues and Ideas, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla stops by to discuss big changes coming to California elections in 2020. Also,…
The billion dollar deal that puts San Luis Obispo's MindBody in the hands of a San Francisco investment company is finalized. The health and wellness tech…
Mindbody is a large health and fitness tech company headquartered in San Luis Obispo. It recently scored a pretty big name for its annual Bold Conference,…
MindBody, the San Luis Obispo company that designs software platforms for fitness centers and gyms, is partnering with Google to make it easier to get or…
One of the Central Coast's largest and fastest-growing companies is set to offer shares to the public in the coming days.MindBody is a technology company…