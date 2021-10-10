-
Highway 1 at Mud Creek will open sooner than expected. The road just south of Gorda was wiped out by a massive landslide in May of 2017.CalTrans moved up…
The landslide at Mud Creek – about 25 miles north of Hearst Castle – is the largest ever on the Central Coast. It buried and broke apart a section of…
The plan to clear a massive landslide that destroyed a stretch of Highway 1 north of Ragged Point earlier this year is to not clear it. Instead, CalTrans…
Rush hour in Big Sur, Calif., has taken on a whole new meaning.Most mornings and afternoons, a newly built footpath that plunges through a grove of…
The Mud Creek Slide is being called the biggest landslide to hit the Central Coast, at least in recent memory. On May 20, millions of tons of rocks and…