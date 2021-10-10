-
A second mural was unveiled this weekend in Atascadero as a part of the Equality Mural Project.Zoe Zappas started the Equality Mural Project two years ago…
There’s a public art boom going on in Santa Maria. It includes brightly painted utility boxes and murals celebrating the town’s culture and…
The Central Coast section of Highway 1 is one of the most scenic drives in America. A new mural in south San Luis Obispo County is giving people another…
Over the past year, the city of San Luis Obispo has added neighborhood greenways as a part of a larger road works project.The idea behind the greenways is…
These days, many consider the arts scene in Paso Robles to be thriving. A new downtown mural adds to a blossoming of public art. But it hasn’t always been…