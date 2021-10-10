-
In a press briefing April 14, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced formal first-degree murder charges against Paul Flores in…
-
In a press briefing Tuesday, April 13, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced Paul Flores has been arrested for the murder of Kristin…
-
A San Luis Obispo County judge handed down a steep sentence Wednesday: an Indiana man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole…
-
Law enforcement officials say they have solved a pair of 41-year-old San Luis Obispo County cold cases by identifying a suspect in two Atascadero murders…
-
Sean Kothe, 24, of Orcutt is being held on $1 million bail in the Santa Barbara County jail, accused of murdering a 19-month-old girl. Kothe was arraigned…
-
UPDATE: Wednesday, May 11, 2016 at 5:14 p.m.The suspect connected to last weekend's double murder in Clovis is under arrest. Clovis Police Chief Matt…
-
Governor Jerry Brown will not block the release of a 24-year-old prisoner convicted of brutally killing an elderly San Luis Obispo man back in 2005. A…
-
Update: Tuesday, March 29, 2016 at 4:41 p.m.The man suspected of killing a Santa Barbara-area family is facing three counts of First Degree Murder with a…
-
Police on the Central Coast are looking for 29-year-old Brandon Ellis, following a murder this morning in Ventura.Detectives said Thursday that Ellis is…
-
A 39-year-old Santa Barbara man was in custody Wednesday evening as the primary suspect in the death of a 39-year-old woman who appeared to be teh victim…