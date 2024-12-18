Paso Robles man accused of killing a man in hate crime pleads not guilty

A 21-year-old Paso Robles man accused of killing another man because he perceived he was gay pleaded not guilty in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Wednesday.

34-year-old Todd Joseph Pinion went missing on Oct. 30. His dog was found dead the next day at the Cuesta Grade. A few days later, Pinion’s body was discovered near Tassajara Creek.

Tyler Stevens was soon arrested. During his arraignment, he denied all charges, including murder, animal abuse, and enhancements for a hate crime and using a deadly weapon.

SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow said they plan to prosecute Stevens to the maximum extent of the law.

“It saddens me anytime we have such horrific, violent crimes in our community,” Dow said. “No one deserves to be treated that way, and our county will support victims in every way we can.”

Prosecutors allege the murder was motivated in whole or in part by Pinion’s perceived sexual orientation.

Stevens is being held in SLO County Jail without bail. If convicted on all charges, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Stevens’ pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

