SLO County developer pleads guilty to conspiracy in supervisor bribery case

A San Luis Obispo developer could face a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy in federal court.

In a plea agreement, real estate developer Ryan Wright admitted to his role in a bribery scheme to “to deprive citizens of the County and City of San Luis Obispo of their right to the honest services of County Supervisor.”

Wright reportedly gave the supervisor over $94,000 in gifts and money. In return, the supervisor supported Wright’s projects and helped persuade other officials to approve them.

The supervisor was not named in court documents, but the San Luis Obispo Tribune identified him as the late Supervisor Adam Hill.

Wright could receive up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is also required to pay at least $1.5 million in restitution.

His sentencing is scheduled on Nov. 25, according to U.S. District Court records.