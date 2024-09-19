© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County developer pleads guilty to conspiracy in supervisor bribery case

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:51 PM PDT
Ryan Wright's sentencing will be at the US District Court for the Central District of California.
cacd.uscourts.gov
Ryan Wright will be sentenced on Nov. 25 at the US District Court for the Central District of California.

A San Luis Obispo developer could face a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy in federal court.

In a plea agreement, real estate developer Ryan Wright admitted to his role in a bribery scheme to “to deprive citizens of the County and City of San Luis Obispo of their right to the honest services of County Supervisor.”

Wright reportedly gave the supervisor over $94,000 in gifts and money. In return, the supervisor supported Wright’s projects and helped persuade other officials to approve them.

The supervisor was not named in court documents, but the San Luis Obispo Tribune identified him as the late Supervisor Adam Hill.

Wright could receive up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is also required to pay at least $1.5 million in restitution.

His sentencing is scheduled on Nov. 25, according to U.S. District Court records.
Tags
Central Coast News San Luis Obispo County supervisorfederal courtlawsuit
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More