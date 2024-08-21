Environmental groups sue SLO County for alleged Endangered Species Act violation

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit this week against San Luis Obispo County for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act.

San Luis Obispo Coastkeeper, Los Padres ForestWatch, California Coastkeeper Alliance and the Ecological Rights Foundation claim the County does not release enough water from the Lopez Dam to sustain fish in the Arroyo Grande Creek.

Attorney Christopher Sproul, who represents the organizations, said this could disrupt the migration and mating of federally protected fish like steelhead trout.

“The most important thing the county could do in the short-term is to release more water from Lopez Dam to give the fish a fighting chance to migrate in the forthcoming winter wet season, which is when steelhead reproduce,” Sproul said.

The County did not respond to KCBX’s request for comment in time for this story.

A federal court hearing is set for September. The County is required to file a response to the lawsuit next week.

