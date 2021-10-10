-
Rob Carnegie, president & CEO Visit Florence Alabama takes us on an audio tour of the legendary Shoals Region that includes the towns of Sheffield,…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with outreach manager Todd Montgomery at the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee. Rescued elephants from circuses…
-
In the third podcast installment exploring Nashville’s Big Back Yard, we’ll stop in at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield, Alabama.…
-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Florence, Alabama for a conversation with two key players in the Shoals’ regional economic development. Afterwards we’ll…