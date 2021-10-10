-
Host Fred Munroe speaks with guests from the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation. They discuss their work of providing children access to a variety of arts…
For over 50 years, the San Luis Obispo (SLO) Symphony has provided a unique cultural experience and vital music education opportunities to communities…
Marisa Waddell and Mike Nowak chat about the conductor's 30th year with the San Luis Obispo Symphony, the finale concert of the season, and the symphony's…
This week on Central Coast Voices, Fred Munroe will be talking with Joe Craven about music education and how it can help set a fire in our children’s…