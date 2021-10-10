© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

news director

  • KCBX
    Job opening: KCBX News Director
    This position has been filled The KCBX News Director (ND) leads the planning, production and presentation—both broadcast and digital—of all local news…