Oceano Dunes SVRA

It’s been six months since Oceano Dunes State Park has allowed vehicular recreation on its beach and dune complex. While many are calling to keep it…
In the month of August alone, five brush fires have sparked around the state park at Oceano Dunes.Clint Bullard with Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said over…
January 24 is the deadline to submit public comment on a draft long-term plan by California State Parks for Pismo State Beach and Oceano Dunes State…
Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring six people late Saturday night at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in San Luis…