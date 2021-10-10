-
Update March 18 10:00p.m.The California Coastal Commission unanimously voted to end the use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular…
The state off-roading park at Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County will partially reopen next week as part of a three-phase plan. The dunes have been…
It’s been six months since Oceano Dunes State Park has allowed vehicular recreation on its beach and dune complex. While many are calling to keep it…
January 24 is the deadline to submit public comment on a draft long-term plan by California State Parks for Pismo State Beach and Oceano Dunes State…
Off-highway vehicle riding across the sand dunes and beach at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on the Central Coast will continue as is, at…
Off-highway vehicle riding across the sand dunes and beach at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on the Central Coast may soon be curtailed. The…
Nipomo Mesa residents dressed in red, and off-road vehicle enthusiasts wore blue on Wednesday, squaring off at a meeting of the California Coastal…