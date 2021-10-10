-
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is re-introducing legislation to protect federal land on the Central Coast, saying he’s optimistic Congress will…
Two announcements with implications for California’s oil industry whizzed past each other in recent weeks, revealing starkly conflicting visions for…
If you've been to the pump recently on the Central Coast, you've probably noticed higher-than-usual gas prices. For weeks, prices have been hovering…
Monterey County’s fracking ban stands, but voters won’t be getting all they hoped for when they passed Measure Z last year. Late Thursday, Monterey County…
UPDATE: Aug. 24, 2015 at 5:28 p.m.The beach at Lookout Park in Summerland was reopened to the public Monday after being closed on Friday because of oil…
A controversial plan to ship oil by train to the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery will be the topic of a public discussion Wednesday night in Grover…
The City of San Luis Obispo is the latest municipality in California to voice concern over plans to build a rail connector to the Phillips 66 refinery…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has ordered a report to detail how a ban on specific methods of oil extraction would affect the local…
The Mission and State article The Student who took on Venoco raises questions about the notion of unauthorized acid use and disposal in oil extraction.We…
An effort to ban new forms of petroleum production in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County is gaining momentum and getting support from at…