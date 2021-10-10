-
The Santa Maria Public Library is giving out free Spring Gardening Kits from April 12 - 17.This is the fourth time the library’s Adult Services Department…
The Paso Robles Police Department notified the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning of a threatening social media post made to a Santa…
Over the weekend, hundreds of thousands of people across the country took to the streets to protest gun violence in communities and schools. Local March…
A Santa Barbara County grand jury determined a recent fee hike by the Laguna County Sanitation District was justified. The district provides sewer service…
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office recently retrieved skimmer devices from bank ATMs in Santa Maria and Orcutt. Officers say they discovered the…
Dozens of people cheered at a viewing party in Santa Maria Thursday night as hometown favorite Josh Prenot broke an American record for the 200 meter…
Sean Kothe, 24, of Orcutt is being held on $1 million bail in the Santa Barbara County jail, accused of murdering a 19-month-old girl. Kothe was arraigned…