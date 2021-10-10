© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pacific Rim

  • Environment
    Earthquake Country
    A recent uptick in seismic activity in California-and around the Pacific Rim-raises questions about the next "big one" along the San Andreas Fault. KCBX…