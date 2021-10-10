-
San Luis Obispo County has issued a permit to the county parks and recreation department to clean up and restore Pirate’s Cove, a popular beach and hiking…
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the investigation of a Santa Maria man facing an attempted kidnapping charge.…
A popular hiking trail on the San Luis Obispo County Coast is set to be reopened to the public by next weekend.The California Coastal Commission announced…
Efforts to fund a new public hiking space in the hills overlooking Pismo Beach may soon have an unexpected source of money.SLOCOG, the San Luis Obispo…