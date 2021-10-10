-
The 2015 Refugio oil spill in Santa Barbara County dumped an estimated 140,000 gallons of crude oil onto area beaches. It also effectively shut down…
Friday marked the anniversary of the Refugio Oil Spill. On May 19, 2015, a two-foot-diameter underground pipeline named Line 901 ruptured near Santa…
The criminal indictments against the pipeline company at the center of last year's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County coast are now public…
This has not been a good week for Plains All-American Pipeline, the company at the center of last year's Refugio Oil Spill.On Tuesday, the State of…
The State of California and Santa Barbara County announced Tuesday that they are moving forward with dozens of criminal charges against the pipeline…
An oil company with a significant presence in the Santa Barbara Channel is skipping a $13.7 million interest payment due this week. Venoco Inc. said…
After nearly two months of clean up, Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County is re-opening up Friday. A pipeline leak in May released some…
Central Coast legislators are investigating last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County Coast. State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblymember…
The origins of several tarballs collected on Southern California beaches late last month were confirmed Monday.Plains All American Pipeline announced that…
The Plains All-American Pipeline reported Wednesday they are spending an estimated $3 million daily on clean up efforts.They've already exceeded $60…