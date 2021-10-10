-
This week is San Luis Obispo Pride, a celebration of the Central Coast LGBTQ+ community. Over the weekend there will be parties, drag performances and…
The Santa Maria LGBTQ community is celebrating its first ever Pride event this weekend. Audy Macdonald is secretary of House of Pride and Equality (HOPE),…
Events for San Luis Obispo’s Pride week start Wednesday night and run through Sunday when the 20th Anniversary Pride in the Plaza takes place, celebrating…
Annual gay pride celebrations are underway along the Central Coast and will continue through Sunday.Thousands are expected to turn out for Santa Barbara's…