The Santa Barbara County government center in Santa Maria is being transformed by public art. The newest installation, just now underway, is called Valley…
There’s a public art boom going on in Santa Maria. It includes brightly painted utility boxes and murals celebrating the town’s culture and…
Over the past year, the city of San Luis Obispo has added neighborhood greenways as a part of a larger road works project.The idea behind the greenways is…
If you head to the beach in Santa Barbara this summer, you might stumble upon an outdoor display by world-renowned artist Tom Fruin. His brightly-colored…
Should San Luis Obispo have a formal policy regarding monuments? That was the discussion among city officials this week after a group proposed placing a…
The nonprofit Arts Obispo and a group of community members propose to install a bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt in San Luis Obispo’s Mitchell Park.…
San Luis Obispo leaders and community groups will meet next week to discuss the direction of an ongoing popular public art project. The city has plans to…
Broadcast date: 4/9/2015The purpose of public art is not only to enrich the community and improve our quality of life through its ability to enrich an…
Broadcast date: 8/27/14We’ll learn about San Luis Obispo’s annual sidewalk chalk art festival held in Mission Plaza. Long known as the I Madonnari Italian…