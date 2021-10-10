-
A nurse in scrubs waves a sign at traffic that reads “I am informed, and I do not consent.” She's joined by about fifty other healthcare workers, teachers…
-
More than 100 people gathered at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo for a ‘Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate’ rally on April 1.Local activists…
-
This week is San Luis Obispo Pride, a celebration of the Central Coast LGBTQ+ community. Over the weekend there will be parties, drag performances and…
-
Students and members of local activists groups gathered outside Cal Poly’s Winter Career Fair Thursday in San Luis Obispo. They were protesting the campus…
-
About a dozen United States postal workers and their supporters gathered in San Luis Obispo Monday, joining their colleagues across the country on a day…
-
On the same day Americans demonstrated across the country to protest migrant family separations, hundreds of protesters gathered in a Santa Maria…
-
Cal Poly students are planning a protest rally for this coming Monday in concert with students on several other CSU campuses. It's part of an organized…
-
Several Cal Poly faculty members and students picketed on campus in front of the President's Administration building Thursday morning. They voiced…