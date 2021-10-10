-
San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announced April 7 that people who are 16 and older can now register for a COVID-19…
On March 5, the State of California announced outdoor concerts and events can resume with modifications and safety precautions.The performing arts…
About 40,000 more people in San Luis Obispo County can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine now that eligibility has extended to new categories.Workers in the…
After several months of being under the most restrictive pandemic-related closures, San Luis Obispo County health officials are optimistic that further…
High school students in Santa Barbara County have not had on-campus classes in almost a year. Aiming to change that, some students started a unique…
Businesses across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are being asked to close once again after California’s governor "pulled the emergency brake"…
San Luis Obispo County advanced to a less-restrictive phase in California’s COVID-19 blueprint Tuesday, and businesses are yet again adjusting to the new…
More businesses can reopen effective immediately in San Luis Obispo County. On Tuesday the county’s public health officer said the county has qualified to…