-
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said one inmate died and nine others wounded in what's being described as a…
-
Culminating a week of violence and arrests, Righetti High School students were released from classes early on Friday as Santa Maria Joint Union High…
-
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014 at 6:25 p.m.The number of students arrested following Wednesday's schoolyard fight at Righetti High School in Santa Maria…
-
Deltopia, the annual spring break party in Isla Vista, turned violent Saturday night as a crowd gathered to heckle officers making an arrest on the 6700…