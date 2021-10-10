-
Seventeen people have been charged in connection with a series of robberies at Apple stores in California. As of Thursday afternoon, eight of those…
-
The San Luis Obispo Police Department confirmed Thursday that drugs played a role in the August 10 armed robbery at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house…
-
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office formally announced charges Friday in a 12 count criminal complaint against the five Cal Poly…
-
Five Cal Poly football players are facing charges related to an attempted weekend armed robbery at a fraternity house adjacent to campus.The official…