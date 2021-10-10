-
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla was in San Luis Obispo this week to crown Cal Poly the winner of the inaugural California University and…
New voter registration figures show the number of Californians identifying as “no party preference” has nearly caught up with registered Republicans. GOP…
The final day for Californians to register to vote for the June primary is this coming Monday.The DMV recently upgraded its process for registering people…
This November, California voters will decide who will serve in the state’s top offices, including Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State,…