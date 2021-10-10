-
The Isla Vista community was on alert Monday night as Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and UCSB Police searched for a person thought to be…
-
Rep. Lois Capps (D-Santa Barbara) addressed Congress on Wednesday evening, slowly announcing the names of each of the victims of Friday's murderous…
-
The memorial service on the UC Santa Barbara campus Tuesday was a somber occasion, except for the moments when the estimated 20,000 attendees filling…
-
UPDATE: May 26, 2014 at 5:36 p.m. Seven people are dead, including the suspected gunman, and several people are still recovering from injuries following a…