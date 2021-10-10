-
For some veterans, the chance to finish high school is interrupted by military service. Now, an initiative by the Monterey County Office of Education aims…
-
A series of riots took place at a Central Coast prison just before the Christmas holiday. Officials at the California Department of Corrections and…
-
54 people were arrested last week in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation targeting areas in Central California. ICE officials said…
-
A two-year-old Salinas Valley boy was found safe Thursday afternoon after being the subject of an Amber Alert abduction earlier in the day. The case…