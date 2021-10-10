-
With a regional stay at home orders in effect, restrictions call for people to only travel for essential reasons. But airports have not been slowing down…
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the restrictions will likely go into effect "in the next day or two" in places with less than 15% ICU availability, and remain in effect for at least three weeks.
San Luis Obispo County officials have released a framework for reopening the county—called the START guide—emphasizing that it's a draft outline. At times…