-
Our actions online have created a vast trove of information worth billions of dollars. Every time we search, click, shop, watch, send, receive, delete or…
-
On this week's Issues and Ideas, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla stops by to discuss big changes coming to California elections in 2020. Also,…
-
The billion dollar deal that puts San Luis Obispo's MindBody in the hands of a San Francisco investment company is finalized. The health and wellness tech…
-
Broadcast date: 8/9/18The job market in SLO is challenging. Much of the workforce is ‘underemployed’ and the county was recently ranked the sixth most…
-
Mindbody is a large health and fitness tech company headquartered in San Luis Obispo. It recently scored a pretty big name for its annual Bold Conference,…