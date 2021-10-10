-
Correspondent Randi Hair reports from Templeton, California where she visits with Eric Alexiev who spent his formative years on the central coast. His…
-
High school students in Templeton will return to class Tuesday after authorities officially cleared campus and surrounding areas of any bomb threat.The…
-
Hear the extended interview with Nate Avery and Tanya Avery, close friends with Isaac Lindsey, Templeton High School Junior who was severely injured this…
-
The Templeton community is continuing to raise support for a seriously injured high school football player. Templeton High Junior Isaac Lindsey was…
-
Isaac Lindsey, a junior at Templeton High, was in a medically induced coma Monday afternoon, according to a statement released by family members. Lindsey…