-
UC Santa Barbara recently opened a certified Covid19 lab to meet the testing needs of students, faculty, and staff; you’ll hear from two of the doctors…
-
Avellino Labs, a third-party lab charged with administering COVID-19 tests to Cal Poly students, told campus officials in late January it made a mistake…
-
The Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo is buzzing once again, with Monday's start to the winter quarter, and students are adjusting to the increased…
-
A rapid COVID-19 testing location has opened in Lompoc, which can provide results to patients within minutes. But health officials warn not to rely solely…
-
Despite weeks of assurances from county and state officials, not everybody who wants a COVID-19 test can get one, especially now. On July 9 San Luis…
-
On Wednesday, the name of San Luis Obispo County’s reopening plan was revealed—the START guide, or ‘Steps To Adapt and Reopen Together.’ Expected to be…
-
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County has slowed in recent days, say county health officials, but they are urging people with…
-
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says despite reports, the novel coronavirus has not been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County. A local…
-
Results are now in for chemical testing of a local police department. In August, the City of Santa Barbara said it would look into what could be causing a…