© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Kidney Sellers

  • Health
    The Kidney Sellers
    Guy Rathbun
    ,
    Broadcast date: 7/28/2014Dr. Sigrid Fry-Revere traveled to Iran to observe, first-hand, their organ donation system. In her book, The Kidney Sellers, she…