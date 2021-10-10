-
In a 3-2 vote, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors decided May 4 to move forward with using polling places instead of voter service centers…
In a meeting April 20, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved more than $150,000 for the County Administrative Office to use…
County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong is asking voters to participate in his San Luis Obispo County 2021 Voter Survey so he can make recommendations, informed…
With less than a week left until Election Day, an unprecedented number of ballots have already been cast in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties,…
The wife of San Luis Obispo County’s top election official has admitted to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a high school fundraising club. A…
A north San Luis Obispo County government office may close or possibly reduce services. The county’s clerk-recorder says time constraints and looming…
San Luis Obispo County officials chose this week not to switch to a new voting system for the 2020 election, created by the state legislature aiming to…
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla was in San Luis Obispo this week to crown Cal Poly the winner of the inaugural California University and…
Two weeks after the general election, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong says his office is still counting vote-by-mail ballots. He expects…
Some San Luis Obispo County residents who have recently changed their party affiliation have received two ballots in the mail. Paso Robles resident Judy…