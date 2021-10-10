-
Formal petition submitted to re-list gray wolf as endangered; could benefit Central Coast ecosystemsMore than 70 groups formally filed a request with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-list the gray wolf as an endangered species, citing inadequate…
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied to hear a case aiming to restrict where California sea otters can swim and live, a situation that has fishermen pitted…
Officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are asking the public for any information related to the death and illegal skinning of a southern sea…
A few recovering populations of Island fox are being considered for removal from the federal endangered species list. The animals' recovery is the fastest…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is designating 5,755 acres in Santa Barbara County as critical habitat for the Vandenberg monkeyflower. It's doing so…
A process to place the monarch butterfly on the federal Endangered Species List is underway. It's part of an effort to protect it from rapidly declining…