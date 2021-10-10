-
The US Geological Survey sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake had struck off the coast near Isla Vista--except the…
-
A moderate earthquake hit along the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada Tuesday afternoon with the cities of Bishop and Big Pine along Highway 395 feeling…
-
A new scientific federal study shows groundwater in Santa Barbara County's Cuyama Valley is being depleted two times faster than it's being…
-
A recent uptick in seismic activity in California-and around the Pacific Rim-raises questions about the next "big one" along the San Andreas Fault. KCBX…