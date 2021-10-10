-
Over the past week, voters across the Central Coast started receiving vote-by-mail (VBM) ballots in their mailboxes, and with five weeks left before…
-
The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way millions of Americans can vote this fall. States are expanding access to mail-in voting as a safer…
-
The recent removal of two Goleta post office boxes sparked outrage from locals and Congressman Salud Carbajal. In response, the USPS re-installed the…
-
Two weeks after the general election, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong says his office is still counting vote-by-mail ballots. He expects…
-
About a dozen United States postal workers and their supporters gathered in San Luis Obispo Monday, joining their colleagues across the country on a day…