-
The City of Paso Robles has directed staff to develop a new extension for the operation of short-term vacation rentals in the city.
-
Like in several Central Coast cities this election, Pismo Beach residents are deciding on the next mayor, two or more city council seats and a tax…
-
In contrast to decades of positioning itself as a travel destination, this week San Luis Obispo County started airing online ads aimed at discouraging…
-
A task force charged with coming up with new rules regarding vacation rentals in Paso Robles has wrapped up its work, at least for the time being. On…
-
As part of a plan to increase affordable housing, this week San Luis Obispo County officials took some first steps: passing higher development fees on…