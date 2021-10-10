-
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, we hear from local winemaker Neil Collins, named 2019 “Person of the Year” by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.…
Dan Panella is director of winemaking and co-owner of Oak Farm Vineyards in Lodi, California. He credits Cal Poly State University’s 'learn by doing'…
On this week’s Issues and Ideas, we hear about a local mission to preserve the story of winemaking in our region. The Wine History Project of San Luis…
This is a presentation given by Jean-Pierre Wolff on "Sustainable Viticulture" as part of the Science After Dark series of the Central Coast STEM…
Degher sold his recording studio in L.A. and retired in Paso Robles just after the turn of the millennium. By chance he made a batch of wine that turned…
83 year-old Herb Filipponi’s father emigrated to the Central Coast of California from the Swiss canton of Ticino in the dawning days of the 20th Century.…