California Legislature’s new sexual harassment investigative unit signed into law

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill that implements the California Legislature’s new system for investigating sexual harassment complaints against lawmakers and senior staff.

Unlike the current system where the Senate and Assembly have separate processes, a new investigative unit in the Legislative Counsel’s office will handle complaints for both chambers.

The unit will look at all complaints, collect evidence and interview witnesses. A panel of outside experts will then determine whether allegations are substantiated and recommend consequences.

But it will then be up to the Senate or Assembly to accept or reject the panel’s recommendations and decide on the appropriate response.

The new system, which comes with a cost of $1.5 million for the current fiscal year, is expected to start investigating complaints by February.

