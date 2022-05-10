The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Encore: 'Mama's boy' is a flex, not an insult, for a new generation of men
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT
Mama's boy has been viewed as an emasculating insult. But numerous men are now publicly embracing their identities as proud mama's boys. (Story first aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on May 7, 2022.)
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.