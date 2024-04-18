Upcoming Baile Folklorico performances spotlight Mexican culture in Salinas

At the Alisal Center for the Fine Arts (ACFA), dancers are preparing to perform folklorico, a traditional Mexican folk dance, across Monterey County.

On a Friday night, the vibrant rhythms of baile folklórico echoed through its halls.

Alfredo Avila is the interim Executive Director at ACFA. He says the class serves as a testament to the rich Mexican culture that’s woven into the fabric of the city.

“Some of our dancers, their families are from Jalisco – so its not just a dance for the sake of recreation, but literally carrying on culture that’s important to them and that’s in their home,” Avila said.

As the dancers take the stage for their final rehearsal, Avila said they carry with them the stories of their ancestors, each step a tribute to the spirit of Mexican identity in Salinas.

According to the US census, about 80% of people who live in the city are Latino. And, more than 70-percent speak a language other than English at home.

“We’re all about tapping into the roots and we’re also about pushing the culture forward as a way to connect with other folks,” Avila said.

Jesus Angel Diaz, is a long time student of the folklorico classes. Now, he’s a lead instructor at the center.

Diaz said when people think of folklorico they typically think of the colorful attire associated with the dance. But as his beginner and advanced classes rehearse for their upcoming performances across Monterey County, it’s clear that it’s so much more.

“[Baile folklorico] brings in all the traditional dances from each different region, each different state in Mexico. And even within each state, there is so much to be discovered; different outfits, different dance styles and so many different influences from everywhere around the world,” Diaz said.

Diaz acknowledged that the youth attending the center come from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. He said the dance classes provide a safe environment for local children.

“This is the street I grew up on (Acosta Plaza where the Center resides,) was a gang-affiliated and dangerous environment that we grew up in and I know some of the kids come from that same environment. So, we create that safe place for them,” Diaz said.

Luna Ruiz-Lara and Ariana Cuellar are beginner students at ACFA. They’ve dedicated over a year to learning folklórico. Both express their involvement in the class has deepened their connection to their Latino heritage.

“When I was little I went to Mexico and I saw this performance and really liked it. At home I just started dancing and then my mom decided to sign me up and I really liked it,” Ruiz-Lara said.

As Ruiz-Lara reflects on her nerves for their upcoming shows, Cuellar reminds us what participating in this dance means to her.

“My grandma really likes the dance, the type of dance, it makes me feel more connected to her,” Cuellar said.

Alfredo Avila hopes to go beyond engaging the youth; he said the organization is also trying to involve parents.

“A lot of our population comes from a farm worker background. Either them or their parents are working in the fields and also taking the time to bring their children to perform and get involved with the arts,” Avila said.

Avila envisions transforming the center into a ‘one-stop-shop,’ where parents can participate in classes alongside their children.

“It’s not like just leaving the kids at daycare. No, we’re all going to participate, and when the shows come then the whole family can perform,” he said.

Avila sayid baile folklórico isn’t just about movement; it’s a living, breathing expression of history, resilience, and community.

Although the advanced class is presently at full capacity due to a shortage of instructors, Avila is actively encouraging new students to enroll in the beginner class.

He said the dance classes allow the personalities and style of each child to grow.

“Its very apparent in the advanced group, but in the beginner group its super dope to see that growth,” Avila said.

Avila wants to expand the ACFA folklorico program by nurturing more instructors from their advanced group. He also hopes to organize more community events to strengthen the organization’s presence throughout the Salinas community.

More information about ACFA’s upcoming performances for baile folklórico are on the Alisal Art’s Instagram page.

