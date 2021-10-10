-
Instead of a hand-written “no-mask, no-service” sign in business windows—in Monterey County, people will see graphic posters reminding customers to wear…
-
Eleazar Sosa, a vineyard manager in Greenfield, oversees a crew of about 20 who monitor the vines for disease, control irrigation and harvest the wine…
-
King City is a town with just under 15,000 residents at the southern end of the Salinas Valley in Monterey County. It’s an agricultural-focused community,…
-
Located at the southern end of the Salinas Valley, King City in Monterey County is the first California city to outfit all of its police officers with…
-
Part 1 Part 2 Over the next three months, tens of thousands of migrant farmworkers will converge on the Central Coast to do something deemed essential in…
-
An estimated 44,000 Central Coast households get their tap water from wells, and many of those wells— particularly in the Salinas Valley—are contaminated…
-
4/2/20 UPDATE: On Thursday, California's governor signed an executive order directing a statewide moratorium on water shutoffs. Over a dozen environmental…
-
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning the public not to eat, and to throw out, certain salad kits from Salinas Valley…
-
In an instance of déjà vu, there’s a new E.coli outbreak in late November linked to romaine lettuce. The outbreak was quickly traced to romaine lettuce…
-
As the Food and Drug Administration continues investigating the E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from California, literally tons of lettuce are…