Robots, drones and autonomous tractors transforming the Ag landscape
Walt Duflock takes us on an insiders' tour of the High-Tech AG Expo,held at the Salinas Sports Complex
Correspondent Tom Wilmer spent the day with robots, drones and their handlers at the FIRA USA high-tech Ag Expo held at the Salinas Sports Complex, September 19-21.
Wilmer visited with Walt Duflock, Western Grower’s Vice President of Innovation.
Duflock and Wilmer met up with Ag-Tech representatives: Nathan Soich with New Zealand based Robotics Plus;
Jose Marchetti with Switzerland based Ecorobotix;
Briana Layfield, President and founder of Ag-Bee Agricultural Drone Services;
Takeshi Yoshida, an engineer with Aero Systems West industrial heavy lift drones.
We'll then visit with Jake Randall with Agtonomy telefarming.
Walt Duflock is a fifth generation California farmer (cattle, wine grapes, leafy greens). He’s a 30-year Silicon Valley startup veteran (eBay and 3 other acquisitions), with seven years as an AgTech Innovation leader where he focuses on solutions for labor, water, and food safety.
