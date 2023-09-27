© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Robots, drones and autonomous tractors transforming the Ag landscape

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM PDT
Weed/Seed Spider robotic vehicle FIRA-USA Salinas
Walt Duflock takes us on an insiders' tour of the High-Tech AG Expo,held at the Salinas Sports Complex

 Correspondent Tom Wilmer spent the day with robots, drones and their handlers at the FIRA USA high-tech Ag Expo held at the Salinas Sports Complex, September 19-21.

Naio Technologies Autonomous Ag machines on display at FIRA-USA Salinas, California
Wilmer visited with Walt Duflock, Western Grower’s Vice President of Innovation.

Walt Duflock talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at FIRA-USA Ag Expo at Salinas, CA Sports Complex.
Duflock and Wilmer met up with Ag-Tech representatives: Nathan Soich with New Zealand based Robotics Plus;

Nathan Soich with New Zealand based Robotics Plus visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Jose Marchetti with Switzerland based Ecorobotix;

Jose Marchetti Exorobitix (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at FIRA-USA Ag Expo held at the Salinas Sports Complex.
Briana Layfield, President and founder of Ag-Bee Agricultural Drone Services;

Briana Layfield, founder and visionary at Ag-Bee Drone Services visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Takeshi Yoshida, an engineer with Aero Systems West industrial heavy lift drones.

Takeshi Yoshida, an engineer with Aero Systems West industrial heavy lift drones
We'll then visit with Jake Randall with Agtonomy telefarming.

Walt Duflock is a fifth generation California farmer (cattle, wine grapes, leafy greens). He’s a 30-year Silicon Valley startup veteran (eBay and 3 other acquisitions), with seven years as an AgTech Innovation leader where he focuses on solutions for labor, water, and food safety.

