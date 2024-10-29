© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Beyond the Furrows

Francisco Martinez | KCBX

Beyond the Furrows

"Beyond the Furrows" is a 12-part series about farmworkers in Santa Barbara County. Through feature reporting, KCBX's Francisco Martinez explores a variety of issues this population faces, including wage theft, labor trafficking, access to health care, problems with immigration status and more. Journalism combined with intimate profiles of individual farmworkers provide a comprehensive, in-depth look at the people who make the food we enjoy possible.
