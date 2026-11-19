Approximately 600 camping reservations have been canceled and refunded by the Oceano Dunes State Park. Although camping access will re-open Friday, local businesses say the closures and low foot traffic have hurt them financially.

Sun Buggy is one many buggy and ATV rental spots whose clientele has suffered. Randy Jordan, president of Sun Buggy says they’ve had to cancel dozens of reservations and have zero customers most days.

“It has a devastating effect on all the vendors,” he says. “ I see them standing down by the gate looking down the beach just like my people are.”

Jordan says it will take one to two weeks for the business to recover, but according to Jon O’Brien, superintendent of the Oceano Dunes District, this park re-opening may only last a few days.

“ We do have a king tide coming next week, Tuesday through Thursday,” says O’Brien, “We're anticipating next week the tides being around 8 feet … in all likelihood, there will be a closure next week.”

According to Jon O’ Brien, access through the low-lying Arroyo Grande Creek to the RV area of the park becomes impassable during strong storm surges and high swells.

Pedestrians have been able to access the beach but O’Brien recommends people stay in high areas of the beach and avoid the water.

