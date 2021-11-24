KCBX News Update: Supply chain issues continue to plague California ports, and famous gray wolf who ventured through SLO County found dead

Supply chain issues continue in California ports

Shipping costs are so high now that many cargo vessels that unload in Long Beach and Los Angeles hurry back to Asia instead of stopping at the smaller Oakland port to pick up exports such as almonds.

"Carriers are obviously trying to chase revenue from Asia back to the United States and the fastest way to make up time is to skip the Port of Oakland," said Steve Schult, vice president of global supply chain for Sacramento-based Blue Diamond Growers, the largest supplier of almonds in the world.

Oakland is the company's primary port.

"We explored shipping through other ports, but as congestion ran through the Port of LA, everyone moved to other ports," Schult said.

Schult says the biggest impact on Blue Diamond has been the time it takes to secure booking capacity on vessels.

It went from as little as one week to as much as eight weeks.

He says Blue Diamond isn't projecting a recovery from the shipping crisis until 2023.

Famous gray wolf found dead in Kern County

OR-93, the male gray wolf who trekked from Oregon through California — including through San Luis Obispo County — was found dead earlier this month, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The department said that the wolf died near the town of Lebec from vehicular strike and that foul play is not suspected.

OR-93 traveled further south than any wolf in recent memory.

According to the CDFW, the last documented wolf that far south was captured in San Bernardino County in 1922.

Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a press release: “In this annual time of reflection, I thank him for the hope he gave us and for a brief glimpse into what it would be like for wolves to roam wild and free again. I only wish we’d been able to provide him with a safer world.”