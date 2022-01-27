KCBX News Update: More SLO bus routes suspended, free rapid tests available for pick-up, and Morro Bay city council adopts reproductive rights resolution

Changes coming to SLO Transit route schedules

More routes are being dropped from the San Luis Obispo transit route schedule next week.

This comes amid a continued shortage of bus drivers.

Beginning Sunday, January 30, routes 1B and 2B will be suspended until further notice. Routes 3A, 3B, 4A and 4B will continue to run but the city is reducing the frequency of buses on those routes.

The adjusted schedule is listed below:



Route 3A will operate hourly :20, then :15 runs from 6:20 AM – 10:10 PM - :00 and :40 runs will be suspended from 6:00 AM – 12:35 PM

- Last run will be suspended from 10:15 – 11:10 PM



Route 3B will operate hourly, :45 runs from 6:45 AM – 6:40 PM - :00 runs will be suspended from 1:00 PM – 6:55 PM



Route 4A will operate every 45 minutes from 6:00 AM - 10:30 PM - Last run will be suspended from 10:30 PM – 11:05 PM



Route 4B will operate Summer Service from 6:15 AM – 6:50 PM

The San Luis Tripper, Laguna Tripper, Highland Tripper, 6 Express and Trolley were previously suspended and continue to be out of service.

Transit Manager Austin O’Dell said every effort is being made to recruit drivers and eventually restore service.

In the meantime, the city recommends riders contact transit dispatch at (805) 541-2877 for the most up-to-date service statuses and plan on taking an earlier bus, if possible, to avoid overcrowding.

Morro Bay city council adopts reproductive rights resolution

The Morro Bay City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday affirming its support of reproductive freedom.

This comes after the council requested the resolution be drafted in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s signing and subsequent September enactment into law of Texas Senate Bill 8. That bill bans almost all abortions in Texas and delegates enforcement responsibility to citizens.

According to the Morro Bay city council, its adoption of this resolution affirms its commitment to protecting the rights of all women under Roe v. Wade, including rights related to family planning and reproductive freedom.

Free COVID-19 test kits available for pick-up in Santa Barbara County

Free COVID-19 rapid test kits are available for pick-up at four new distribution sites in Santa Barbara County.

The kits contain two tests each. Community members can pick them up at the following locations:



Vandenberg Village Community Services District from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Santa Maria Mixteco/Indigina Community Organizing Project 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

New Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays

Solvang at the Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Testing kits are available in limited supply.